If you are looking to combine your love of the Winter Olympics with Valentine’s day, then look no further.

The internet is in love with the Norwegian curlers wearing Valentine’s pants

The Norwegian curling team are feeling the love and wearing pink trousers featuring love hearts to celebrate the special day.

Norway's skip Thomas Ulsrud prepares to push the stone (Aaron Favila/AP) Haavard Vad Petersson, Christoffer Svae and Thomas Ulsrud donned the statement pants in their match against Japan on Wednesday, and the internet went wild. Can you be in love with a whole curling team bc Norway is really out here in the cutest lil pants — queasypickle 🤢🥒 (@IAMLAURACAIN) February 14, 2018 my god norway's heart pants are the most perfect thing i've ever seen in curling history — Garrett (@gamblersruin) February 14, 2018 Now how can you not smile? That's what I'm talking about! Happy Curling Norway ❤ https://t.co/7Y6zieNey0 — Tempa (@mrs_tempa) February 14, 2018 One particularly excited fan even started a petition to ask that the Norway curling team “always wear awesome pants”.

Thank you for your consideration on this matter.https://t.co/oo3lDkL5k4 — Palmetto Curling Club 🥌 (@palmettocurling) February 13, 2018 There were some nay-sayers though. Pink doesn’t exactly match with red. Listen. I love #Norway and their pants. But they don't match their shirts. Also, if we are talking #Curling the answer is always #TeamShuster — deb kersey-dangar (@MDKinthehouse) February 14, 2018 This isn’t the first time the team has garnered attention for their interesting choice of clothing. In 2010, the Norwegian curling captain Thomas Ulsrud and team mates wowed the world with a beautiful pair of houndstooth patterned pants, and in 2014 stood out in alarming zig zags.

(Empics Sport) The Valentine’s pair aren’t the only outrageous trousers to be worn by the team this Winter Olympics. They were also shown sporting their flag on a fetching pair of trousers by the Olympic Channel. We went LIVE with the Norwegian curling team, @TeamUlsrud, to unveil their pants for #PyeongChang2018! 👖🇳🇴 Check it out: https://t.co/4f4nRxPPwd #norway pic.twitter.com/zeTLzGsKo6 — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) February 13, 2018 The pants have even inspired their own Facebook page, with over 400,000 likes.

