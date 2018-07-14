The internet had an important discussion about how a snake would hold a knife
Terrifying, whichever way you look at it.
It’s probably not a question you imagined asking yourself at the start of the day, but Twitter has been discussing it anyway: how would a snake hold a knife?
The conversation was started by Twitter user @ChappellTracker, with the initial options terrifying enough.
finally found a reasonable question pic.twitter.com/gdtqf7IkD4— Chappell Ellison٩( ᐛ )و (@ChappellTracker) July 10, 2018
People soon began offering their opinions on the subject, with some suggesting the tail would offer more manoeuvrability.
Will go with tail, much more space, flexibility to manoeuvre.— Abhinandan Mishra (@mishra_abhi) July 11, 2018
Meanwhile, others felt the grip would be affected that way.
Bad grip IMHO— Ashish K. Mishra (@akm1410) July 11, 2018
You going with fangs:-/— Abhinandan Mishra (@mishra_abhi) July 11, 2018
Inclined to yes 😊— Ashish K. Mishra (@akm1410) July 11, 2018
Two knives as fangs? That’s cheating, isn’t it?
July 11, 2018
Some subtly suggested the snake could have the best of both worlds, however.
July 10, 2018
And as the conversation progressed, evolution began to have its way with the snake.
July 12, 2018
Let’s just hope the snakes never catch wind of the discussion, eh?
Press Association