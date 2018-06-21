The internet exploded with celebration as New Zealand’s PM gave birth

The little girl, affectionately being called the first baby, was born at Auckland City Hospital weighing 7.3lb on Thursday.

Many celebrated the birth as a victory for women. Ardern is the first world leader to take maternity leave with deputy Winston Peters taking over her duties for the six weeks she is off.

Congratulations to Jacinda and Clarke on their little future feminist! 😍 #firstbabynz pic.twitter.com/yxvhiffBKv — L1zm3 🇳🇿🤪🧘‍♀️ (@crims0nl1z) June 21, 2018

Congratulations to our amazing Prime Minister and her partner on the birth of their baby girl. So pleased and proud to have our leader showing that women can work and be a parent #FirstBabyNZ #supermum https://t.co/znqWZ9F92E — 🥔Sarah Fouhy🏳️‍🌈🥔 (@Foubag) June 21, 2018

It's genuinely incredible that a NZ Prime Minister has had a baby in office. Anyone who claims this isn't a historic moment for our country is dismissing the ingrained prejudice we all still have towards Women in the workplace.

It's a proud day to be a Kiwi!

Cha. Hoo. — Guy Williams (@guywilliamsguy) June 21, 2018

New Zealanders who couldn’t be in the country sent love and congratulations from afar.

In a striking coincidence, the new baby was born on what would have been Benazir Bhutto’s 65th birthday.