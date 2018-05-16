Gareth Southgate has announced England’s 23-man World Cup squad, but if you’re a fantasy football manager you might have a few questions about the selection.

The highest scorers of the Fantasy Premier League missing from the England squad

Here are the top scoring English players in the Fantasy Premier League this season who didn’t make it on the plane – will Southgate regret leaving some of them behind?

Chris Smalling, 123 points Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United – Premier League – AMEX Stadium Despite an unforgettable winning goal against eventual champions Manchester City and his second-highest fantasy score ever in the Premier League this season, the Manchester United defender has been overlooked. With 11 clean sheets and nine bonus points – awarded based on a player’s performance – the 28-year-old centre back has excelled this season despite missing nine fixtures.

Ben Foster, 123 points West Bromwich Albion v Burnley – Premier League – The Hawthorns With 10 clean sheets, 99 saves and 11 bonus points the West Brom goalkeeper amassed a strong score in the 37 games he played this season. The Baggies’ relegation could have played against the 35-year-old, who has eight England caps, but the selected Jack Butland, who scored 125 points, also went down with Stoke.

Andros Townsend, 121 points Crystal Palace v Arsenal – Premier League – Selhurst Park The 26-year-old Crystal Palace winger notched nine assists and two goals this season, also bagging seven bonus points for his best total points score ever in Fantasy Premier League. He was once a star for Palace manager Roy Hodgson’s England team, with spectacular strikes against Italy and Montenegro, but he spent this season in the shadow of teammate Wilfried Zaha.

Aaron Cresswell, 118 points West Ham United v Manchester City – Premier League – London Stadium Seven assists, 10 clean sheets and one goal coupled with 10 bonus points made it an impressive season for Cresswell. He has surpassed this total points score twice before, but has been overlooked regularly and at 28 has just three England caps.

Jamaal Lascelles, 116 points Newcastle United v Burnley – Premier League – St James’ Park The Newcastle centre back recorded nine clean sheets, three goals and nine bonus points despite missing five games to injury mid-season.

At 24 he has years of top football ahead of him, but has yet to be given a senior England call up, having played at youth level.

Wayne Rooney, 113 points Wayne Rooney File photo The country’s former captain has retired from international football but showed pockets of fine form for Everton, including a wonder goal from his own half to complete a hat-trick against West Ham. Rooney, 32, scored 10 goals and made three assists, but most significantly he earned a whopping 20 bonus points for his performances despite missing several games.

Alfie Mawson, 112 points Manchester United v Swansea City – Premier League – Old Trafford The 24-year-old was one of the few Swansea players to enhance his reputation this season, with nine clean sheets, seven bonus points and two goals for the relegated club. After playing every minute this season, Mawson’s hopes of making the England squad were ended after his club announced he had surgery for a knee problem he has been carrying.

Jay Rodriguez, 109 points AFC Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion – Premier League – Vitality Stadium The West Brom forward scored an impressive 11 bonus points this season, also bagging seven goals and an assist. It’s the 28-year-old’s second most successful season in the Fantasy Premier League, after his score of 152 for Southampton in the 2013/14 season. Marc Albrighton, 107 points Fleetwood Town v Leicester City – FA Cup – Third Round – Highbury Stadium This season has been second only to Leicester’s title win in 2015/16 for Albrighton, who amassed eight assists and two goals from the wing.

The 28-year-old also got 12 bonus points, but still doesn’t have a single England cap. The England squad’s top points scorers Everton v Manchester City – Premier League – Goodison Park Raheem Sterling, 229 points Harry Kane, 217 points

Jamie Vardy, 183 points Dele Alli, 175 points Nick Pope, 152 points

The England squad’s lowest scorers AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Vitality Stadium Danny Rose, 24 points Fabian Delph, 55 points John Stones, 70 points

Danny Welbeck, 70 points Gary Cahill, 74 points

