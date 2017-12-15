The heartwarming pictures to prove that Christmas Jumper Day is definitely not just for people
They are dogs. In festive attire.
People across the UK are rocking festive knitwear for Christmas Jumper Day and supporting the work of Save The Children in the process.
But it’s not just humans who are getting decked out for the charitable day. Oh no.
These pictures are proof that dogs are also partial to a Christmas woolly.
Gwen the office dog is feeling very festive today #officedog #ChristmasJumperDay pic.twitter.com/EYSSGHJXvb— BEVA (@BEVA_news) December 15, 2017
They like them really. #christmasjumperday pic.twitter.com/wH0jvjgfPx— Yasmin Demirhisar (@YasminDems) December 15, 2017
Who said only humans can enjoy #ChristmasJumperDay? Here’s PD Oscar in his bang on trend elf jumper. #HeWearsItWell #Christmas #Dogs pic.twitter.com/Xhi01RJa6S— Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) December 15, 2017
An Elf truce has been declared for #ChristmasJumperDay! @savechildrenuk 🎅🏻🎄🎅🏻 I’m doing a mini fundraiser on my IG ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZPGDyBPGbX— Alfie (@therapypugalfie) December 15, 2017
If these pictures don’t make you feel festive, then what will?
Press Association