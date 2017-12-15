News And Finally

Sunday 24 December 2017

The heartwarming pictures to prove that Christmas Jumper Day is definitely not just for people

They are dogs. In festive attire.

Dog in a Christmas Jumper
By Nicola Irwin

People across the UK are rocking festive knitwear for Christmas Jumper Day and supporting the work of Save The Children in the process.

But it’s not just humans who are getting decked out for the charitable day. Oh no.

These pictures are proof that dogs are also partial to a Christmas woolly.

Our #puppies have been getting into the #Christmas spirit. Just over 23 weeks old, these #GermanShepherd puppies will…

Posted by South Wales Police : Heddlu De Cymru on Friday, December 15, 2017

If these pictures don’t make you feel festive, then what will?

Press Association

