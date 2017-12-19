News And Finally

Sunday 24 December 2017

The heart-breaking reason why this German celebrity chef served these doll-sized meals

Jan-Philipp Cleusters served tiny portions of his food at a Christmas market.

Jan-Philipp Cleusters
Jan-Philipp Cleusters

By PA Reporters

They may look like bite-sized portions, but the German chef who made them has a heart-breaking message to share about his creations.

Jan-Philipp Cleusters, who set up a dollhouse kitchen at a Christmas market, served up tiny portions of haute cuisine to passers-by.

What they didn’t know was that the miniature meals have about the same amount of calories as the daily food of a starving child in East Africa.

On learning the truth, one visitor said: “Shocking when you are shown how little it is.”

Another added: “It is alarming that there are people on this planet that need to live off so little.”

ipanews_9a75addf-d7af-4c6b-bbcd-ec252e85b651_embedded147623
Jan-Philipp Cleusters.

Cleusters said: “Christmas is the time for love. You don’t only care about yourself but also about people behind your horizon.

“And a campaign like this is so demonstrative that everyone understands.”

The film was sponsored by the charity Misereor, which helps the poor and the disadvantaged.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News