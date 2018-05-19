News And Finally

Saturday 19 May 2018

The Google Doodle is all about celebrating the Royal Wedding

Congratulations from Google to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

Google has reached for the bunting – decking out its minimalist homepage with a doodle to mark the Royal Wedding.

The tech giant has transformed its landing page in the UK to show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – now to be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – on Windsor’s Long Walk.

Well-wishers waving Union flags adorn the route.

It has been created by Vrinda V Zaveri.

In a blog post, Google wrote: “The picturesque and medieval town of Windsor is steeped in history, and today it adds another joyous occasion to its book of lore — the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle.

“Today’s Doodle depicts the newlyweds waving to well-wishers, who have gathered to join in the celebrations along the Long Walk.

“Congratulations!”

The results page shows a smaller version of the doodle, honed in on the couple, with confetti spilling over on to an italicised and gold “Google”.

