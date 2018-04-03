The Friends theme has been given an 8-bit makeover and it’s nostalgic in more ways than one

Independent.ie

If you’re a fan of both 1990s video games and the television sitcom Friends, this re-working of the popular show’s theme tune might overwhelm you.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/the-friends-theme-has-been-given-an-8bit-makeover-and-its-nostalgic-in-more-ways-than-one-36770184.html

https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/television/tv-news/article36770180.ece/4eea7/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_c8b2beb4-d2f0-4071-97b7-a019d97ebbb6_1