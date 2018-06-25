The French Grand Prix trophy was a tricolore gorilla and it’s magnificent

If anybody ever tries to tell you Formula One is boring, show them the trophy Lewis Hamilton lifted after winning the French Grand Prix at the weekend.

Hamilton essentially led from start to finish to retake the world championship lead in France, and for his troubles was presented with this magnificent trophy, designed by artist and sculptor Richard Orlinski.

One of the more unique trophies for the collection 😜@LewisHamilton grabs his third win of 2018 to match Vettel's tally



And he now leads the German by 14 points#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/iRRhp3VPko — Formula 1 (@F1) June 24, 2018 It’s quite something, isn’t it? .@RichardOrlinski created the #Pirelli Trophy for the #FrenchGP pic.twitter.com/JUNJTb3cER — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) June 24, 2018 Orlinski’s work was also exhibited at the Circuit Paul Ricard where the race was held, his style recognisable from the trophies given out.

Le sport/culture ça marche aussi ! Découvrez les très belles œuvres d’art de @RichardOrlinski au @PaulRicardTrack #GPFranceF1 pic.twitter.com/AiuRNJhdt3 — Christian Estrosi (@cestrosi) June 21, 2018 With 13 races to go in the F1 calendar there are plenty of opportunities for more excellent trophies and prizes to be handed out, but surely very few if any will resemble Donkey Kong in quite the same way. Wonderful stuff.

Press Association