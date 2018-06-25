News And Finally

Monday 25 June 2018

The French Grand Prix trophy was a tricolore gorilla and it’s magnificent

Certainly one of the more intriguing trophies of the F1 season.

Lewis Hamilton won the French Grand Prix (Claude Paris/AP)
By Max McLean, Press Association

If anybody ever tries to tell you Formula One is boring, show them the trophy Lewis Hamilton lifted after winning the French Grand Prix at the weekend.

Hamilton essentially led from start to finish to retake the world championship lead in France, and for his troubles was presented with this magnificent trophy, designed by artist and sculptor Richard Orlinski.

It’s quite something, isn’t it?

Orlinski’s work was also exhibited at the Circuit Paul Ricard where the race was held, his style recognisable from the trophies given out.

With 13 races to go in the F1 calendar there are plenty of opportunities for more excellent trophies and prizes to be handed out, but surely very few if any will resemble Donkey Kong in quite the same way.

Wonderful stuff.

