The ‘first base’ meme is rethinking relationship milestones
Singing Disney parodies together is definitely a home run.
A new meme is poking fun at society’s relationship expectations using baseball for inspiration.
The first base meme involves users sharing their ideal “bases” in a relationship. Every single tweet begins with sex as the first base, making a point that it is nothing to be ashamed of.
However, what follows the first base is changed by each user, creating some pretty odd scenarios.
Some people’s idea of bases were relationship goals.
first base: sex— complicada e três tetinha (@badgaIbae) July 22, 2018
second base: holding hands
third base: seeing you without makeup
home run: singing disney parodies together
First base: sex— hispanic pixie dream girl ✨ (@xhastalamuerte) July 17, 2018
Second base: actually hanging out again
Third base: seeing me cry
Fourth base: unconditional love & support
first base: sex— JSTJosh (@JoshJST) July 23, 2018
second base: good morning texts
third base: singing in the car together
homerun: meeting their family
Others, not so much.
first base: letting u see me vape— miller high life fan account (@chrisfolse) July 23, 2018
second base: letting u hit my vape
third base: letting u help me pick out vape juice
homerun: blowing sicc clouds at each other
first base: sex— 𝖍𝖊𝖌𝖊𝖑_𝖙𝖍𝖆_𝖇𝖆𝖉𝖉𝖊𝖘𝖙 🦉 (@porndvd666) July 21, 2018
second base: talking about communism
third base: form a vanguard party
home run: overthrow capitalism
First Base: Having sex— Luqmaan Khan (@luqmaank99) July 20, 2018
Second Base: Making eye contact
Third Base: Falling in love with the person and deleting Tinder
Home Run: Starting an open relationship and downloading Tinder again
As usual on Twitter, song lyrics entered the fray…
first base: falling asleep— E L I J A H M A N N (@ButCallMeEli) July 18, 2018
second base: calling a cab
third base: having a smoke
home run: taking a drag
First base: You say we need to talk— macseal (@MacsealBand) July 25, 2018
Second base: He walks, you say sit down, it's just a talk
Third base: He smiles politely back at you
Home run: You stare politely right on through
… including the classic Rick Roll.
First base: Never gonna give you up— carissa (@carissrr) July 18, 2018
Second base: Never gonna let you down
Third base: Never gonna run around and desert you
Home plate: Never gonna make you cry, never gonna say goodbye
HOME RUN: Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
So there you have it, a load of new model future relationships. Some are more preferable than others.
Press Association