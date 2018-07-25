News And Finally

Thursday 26 July 2018

The ‘first base’ meme is rethinking relationship milestones

Singing Disney parodies together is definitely a home run.

(33ft/Getty Images)
(33ft/Getty Images)

By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

A new meme is poking fun at society’s relationship expectations using baseball for inspiration.

The first base meme involves users sharing their ideal “bases” in a relationship. Every single tweet begins with sex as the first base, making a point that it is nothing to be ashamed of.

However, what follows the first base is changed by each user, creating some pretty odd scenarios.

Some people’s idea of bases were relationship goals.

Others, not so much.

As usual on Twitter, song lyrics entered the fray…

… including the classic Rick Roll.

So there you have it, a load of new model future relationships. Some are more preferable than others.

Press Association

