The ‘first base’ meme is rethinking relationship milestones

A new meme is poking fun at society’s relationship expectations using baseball for inspiration.

The first base meme involves users sharing their ideal “bases” in a relationship. Every single tweet begins with sex as the first base, making a point that it is nothing to be ashamed of.

However, what follows the first base is changed by each user, creating some pretty odd scenarios.

Some people’s idea of bases were relationship goals.

first base: sex

second base: holding hands

third base: seeing you without makeup

home run: singing disney parodies together — complicada e três tetinha (@badgaIbae) July 22, 2018

First base: sex

Second base: actually hanging out again

Third base: seeing me cry

Fourth base: unconditional love & support — hispanic pixie dream girl ✨ (@xhastalamuerte) July 17, 2018

first base: sex

second base: good morning texts

third base: singing in the car together

homerun: meeting their family — JSTJosh (@JoshJST) July 23, 2018

Others, not so much.

first base: letting u see me vape

second base: letting u hit my vape

third base: letting u help me pick out vape juice

homerun: blowing sicc clouds at each other — miller high life fan account (@chrisfolse) July 23, 2018

first base: sex

second base: talking about communism

third base: form a vanguard party

home run: overthrow capitalism — 𝖍𝖊𝖌𝖊𝖑_𝖙𝖍𝖆_𝖇𝖆𝖉𝖉𝖊𝖘𝖙 🦉 (@porndvd666) July 21, 2018

First Base: Having sex



Second Base: Making eye contact



Third Base: Falling in love with the person and deleting Tinder



Home Run: Starting an open relationship and downloading Tinder again — Luqmaan Khan (@luqmaank99) July 20, 2018

As usual on Twitter, song lyrics entered the fray…

first base: falling asleep

second base: calling a cab

third base: having a smoke

home run: taking a drag — E L I J A H M A N N (@ButCallMeEli) July 18, 2018

First base: You say we need to talk

Second base: He walks, you say sit down, it's just a talk

Third base: He smiles politely back at you

Home run: You stare politely right on through — macseal (@MacsealBand) July 25, 2018

… including the classic Rick Roll.

First base: Never gonna give you up

Second base: Never gonna let you down

Third base: Never gonna run around and desert you

Home plate: Never gonna make you cry, never gonna say goodbye

HOME RUN: Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you — carissa (@carissrr) July 18, 2018

So there you have it, a load of new model future relationships. Some are more preferable than others.

