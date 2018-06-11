News And Finally

Monday 11 June 2018

The final lap of this university relay race will have you out of your seat

The race decided the destination of the National Championship.

The women’s 4x400m relay at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships (Collin Andrew/AP)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Sometimes sport produces scripts better than a movie writer ever could, and that was certainly the case at the 2018 NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

The destination of the women’s NCAA team title would be decided by the final event, the 4x400m relay, and while the University of Southern California (USC) were still in with a chance, they were lagging behind going into the final leg.

Could Kendall Ellis close the seemingly insurmountable lead Purdue had built up?

Ellis ran her team’s final leg in a scintillating 50.05 seconds, ensuring USC won the race by 0.07 seconds, and the NCAA team title by a point.

It was the USC programme’s second NCAA team title, and almost certainly the most dramatic victory they will ever record.

Press Association

