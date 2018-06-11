The final lap of this university relay race will have you out of your seat

Independent.ie

Sometimes sport produces scripts better than a movie writer ever could, and that was certainly the case at the 2018 NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/the-final-lap-of-this-university-relay-race-will-have-you-out-of-your-seat-36998222.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36998218.ece/d92a0/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_348d49b2-4baa-459d-9ed4-af505f035746_1