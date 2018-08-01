Most important people or animals in our lives end up being given nicknames – it makes us feel closer to them.

Most important people or animals in our lives end up being given nicknames – it makes us feel closer to them.

The evolution stories of these pet nicknames will make you chuckle

Reddit users have been sharing how their pets’ nicknames came about, thanks to a question from DiceBlue.

These animals gained their new names because of becoming rather rotund

In other cases, temporary names stuck

When mishearing turns into a permanent name

Some cats change as they grow up

These wizarding names are fantastic

Press Association