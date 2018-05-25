News And Finally

Friday 25 May 2018

The Duchess of Sussex has a coat of arms and now everyone wants one

Meghan Markle’s coat of arms represents her home state and the power of words.

By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

Meghan Markle has just released her coat of arms and Twitter wants to join in.

Kensington Palace revealed the arms featuring two golden rays across a blue background to represent the Californian sunshine and Pacific Ocean off the coast of her home state.

The Duchess of Sussex worked closely with the College of Arms in London to create the design, Kensington Palace said, with three quills representing communication and the power of words.

The announcement got Twitter users thinking about what their own coat of arms would feature.

Some of these are perfect.

You can always count on Twitter for a great idea.

