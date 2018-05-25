The Duchess of Sussex has a coat of arms and now everyone wants one

Independent.ie

Meghan Markle has just released her coat of arms and Twitter wants to join in.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/the-duchess-of-sussex-has-a-coat-of-arms-and-now-everyone-wants-one-36947201.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36947192.ece/a452c/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_b68f1806-7b65-4be5-8704-c736af2b8991_1