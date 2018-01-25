The definitive guide to adulting levels according to super proud grown-ups on Twitter

It’s no surprise then that going from child to adult has some key milestones – and they’re not connected to age.

We scoured Twitter to fathom out just what the levels were from some super proud grown-ups who are making their way in the world.

Adulting Level 1: Salad, internships and basic preparation skills

I like salad so now I feel like I’ve reached adult level 1 — human bouillon cube (@ArtbyKylieP) November 6, 2017

I've bought a coffee machine and actually set it up the night before. Adult level +1 — Billy Purvis (@mrmonkeytech) July 2, 2017

so yup we're now in a phase where we now apply for internship aka adulting level one — Idda Garcia (@Idduuuuuuuh) April 11, 2017

Adulting Level 2: Advance preparation skills and cooking

I packed a lunch today so I gave myself points that levelled me up to adult level 2 but then I tripped up two separate flights of stairs so im back to level 1 adult life until I learn how stairs work — 🛸 ㅤ (@nymalluras) January 24, 2018

I made a meal tonight that wasn't chicken, rice and broccoli. It didn't taste like poop. It was actually really good. Adult level: 2 — αleighα didonαto (@_AleighaMarie) July 5, 2017

I think I might have to make.... a schedule...

I will evolve into Adult Level 2. Geeeeeezuz — Cole McCoy (@Cole_McCoy) February 19, 2017

Adulting Level 3: Looking after others and some personal admin

So I figured out how to set up my health insurance and stuff and had an eye exam and ordered new glasses and set up other appointments. Level 3 adulting for sure — Jesse (@JesseHigareda) January 24, 2018

I'm an adult so I take vitamins but only the gummi vitamins because I'm only like a level 3 adult. #Adulting — Jacqueline D (@paperbackninja) September 19, 2017

Bought a houseplant yesterday. I'm unreasonably excited about it too. Now let's see if I can keep it alive. Adulting... level 3. — Jennifer (@Jlynn719) September 18, 2017

Adulting Level 4: Spreadsheets, oil changes and proper household tasks done

I made a Google spreadsheet today.



Adulting Level 4: UNLOCKED!!! pic.twitter.com/z6TghKG8rk — Brent McCluskey - Electrified Reviews (@BrentMcCluskey) August 24, 2017

I've officially reached adulting level 4. I'm waiting for my oil to be changed. People always told me I would do 'big things' in my life — Sheala Renee (@Sheala_Renee) June 29, 2017

Adulting Level 4: The Wife and I had our gutters cleaned today. — Gary in Maryland (@Gary_in_MD) August 1, 2016

Adulting Level 5: Debts under control and household tasks done personally

I’m using my slow cooker for the first time this year and I’ve put some coat hooks and my shelves up in the bedroom, adulting level 5 unlocked — Kez (@KezR5) January 7, 2018

Also just realised that this is the first time I will have to pack up an entire house. Adulting level 5. — CMK (@nanakicksbutt) October 25, 2017

I'm level 5 adulting today. I just paid off 1 of my credit cards. And in a week I'll pay off my last 1 and be debt free excluding my car 🙌🙏😅 — Justice Danielle (@whatupjstan) August 1, 2017

Adulting Level 6: Multitasking and getting to bed at a decent time

I’ve reached level 6 of adulting.. all I want for my birthday is a paper shredder and a few bills paid. — Lei Lei (@MingLeigh_) October 25, 2017

Writing emails while doing laundry at the laundromat. Adulting level 6 complete. — Jamie (@jamiestheworst) May 12, 2017

Got home at 10, showered, ate, prepared my bag and lunch for tomorrow and in bed before 11.



Adulting level 6: 🔓 — Black Eliza Thornberry (@Doubledeedsters) July 12, 2016

Adulting Level 7: Advanced cooking and big-ish purchases

We just ordered a king-sized bed from @SearsCA. Adulting Level 7 achieved. 🙌🏻 — Keira Morgan (@keiraanne) March 26, 2017

I passed Adulting, Level 7: I pan cooked a steak without setting off the fire alarm once. — Grad School Problems (@GSASproblems) February 2, 2017

Adulting level 7: I ate kale and went to the dentist... — Marley Ransom (@marleyransom) December 15, 2015

Adulting Level 8: Taking enjoyment in everyday objects and skills

I get really excited about turning on my humidifier every night.#Adulting level 8. — Emily Schulzetenberg (@EmilyJosy17) December 7, 2015

They should start with something easier. Folding fitted sheets is Level 8 adulting. https://t.co/HRbxbxthV7 — Kyle E. Johnson (@kyleejohnson) February 24, 2017

Hit level 8 of adulting tonight when I cooked chicken and didn't have to cut it open to make sure it was done — Rebekah King (@rebekaheking) January 4, 2017

Adulting Level 9: Hosting big family meals

I feel like my level of "adulting" went from a 3 to a 9 today.



I'm hosting Easter dinner and brining the turkey. #whoami — Jorey R Tessier (@joreytessier) March 23, 2016

Sorted health insurance today. Feel like I'm adulting level 9. (Mortgage is level 10 obvz) — Eimear Reilly (@eimear_reilly) January 24, 2018

Adulting level 9 unlocked: being eager to go to the dentist! (Take that, wisdom tooth!) — M H Johnsen (@Johnsen_MH) November 6, 2017

Adulting Level 10: Buying houses and researching important buys, being super-organised

So tomorrow I pick up the keys to my new house. Adulting level +10 — Matt (@Mat_leatherland) December 7, 2017

I'm over here researching the best duvet to by, and low-key enjoying. I'm adulting so hard rn. #adultinglevel10 — Rosie.✘© (@CourtiferRose) November 13, 2017

Just realized how much I've grown up. Got cash back at CVS so I had money to tip at car wash. Adulting level 10/10. — Ellen Plummer (@EllenPlummer4) September 16, 2017

