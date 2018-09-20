Taking a catch from the pitcher’s plate is impressive enough given the reaction speed required, but to do it behind your back is another level entirely.

The coolest catch of the year was just completed by a New York Mets pitcher

That’s what New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz did against the Philadelphia Phillies in a Major League Baseball game that illustrated the athleticism required to make it at the top level.

With Roman Quinn up to bat, here’s the moment Matz turned into a cat.

"Keep your eye on the ball" does not apply to @Smatz88. 😳 pic.twitter.com/fvUq425ObV — New York Mets (@Mets) September 19, 2018

Not content with the stunning grab, Matz then threw to first baseman Dominic Smith after Rhys Hoskins went for second to complete the double play.

“It’s just one of those things you react to,” Matz told MLB.com’s Joe Bloss, saying that his reaction was instinct. “There was not much thinking going on.”

How did he do that?! pic.twitter.com/G4XoHCK2n5 — New York Mets (@Mets) September 19, 2018

It might have been instinct, but that’s not to say the rest of us would have got anywhere near the ball, much less held on to it.

Press Association