When the Central line started a Twitter Q and A, there was only one subject users of the London Underground service wanted to tackle.

The Central line will get air conditioning in 2030 and Twitter can’t wait

Realistically everybody only has one question, and it involves a temperature hotter than the earth’s core https://t.co/PC3TLPUMGN — Amber (@l_xxnna) July 24, 2018

The TfL service has become known for being the hottest train service on offer beneath the capital, drawing increased criticism amid the soaring temperatures.

So, in response, the Central line’s Twitter account decided to reassure concerned passengers by asserting new, fully air-conditioned trains are on the way – in 2030.

Hi, we're aware of the heating issues. We've made improvements to the ventilation systems on the current fleet. New trains are coming in early 2030, under the Deep Tube Upgrade Program which will be delivered with full air cooling systems. Thanks, Sol — Central line (@centralline) July 23, 2018

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the 12-year timescale offered didn’t go down brilliantly with some members of the public.

In fact, it was met with some derision.

They mean 20:30 as in 8.30pm right??? https://t.co/nYMpyX4Ta4 — 🍑 Vanessa 🍑 (@sarcastathon) July 24, 2018

Not long then, thank god it’s early 2030 not late 2030 https://t.co/UT1UYWGU2O — George Lineker (@GeorgeLineker) July 24, 2018

It even inspired some to think ahead and wonder where life, and human invention, might be in 12 years’ time.

In 2030 my currently hypothetical children will be on school summer holidays and I’ll be using my hover car but OK, thanks. https://t.co/DmUkLPZbJu — B (@TweetsByBilal) July 24, 2018

Others found it relatable.

i relate to the central line because i too only sort out my problems 12 years after they present themselves https://t.co/tCBZwbpyXi — Abby Tomlinson (@twcuddleston) July 24, 2018

Finally, some felt calendars were needed to make sure they didn’t miss the big day.

Me in January 2030: *excitedly opens door 4009 of my special ‘air con on the Central Line’ advent calendar, it is a picture of a charred rotisserie chicken* — Steven Perkins (@stevenperkins) July 25, 2018

Chris Taggart, Head of Line Operations for the Central line, told the Press Association that TfL was making other adjustments for high temperatures on the line.

“We have installed a chiller unit at St Paul’s to try to keep temperatures down at the station, and have refurbished a number of fans across the Central line,” he said.

“We have fitted Central line trains with reflective film on the windows, which helps to reduce temperatures on the above-ground sections of the line, and white film on the roof to help reflect the heat.”

He also advised passengers to carry water with them during the hot spell and look out for those who may need a seat.

Press Association