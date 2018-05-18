The Captain America meme sits you down and talks you through your problems
‘So.’
So, you like memes? Well, this one’s a doozy, and it starts with just that word – so.
The meme is inspired by a scene in Marvel’s Spiderman: Homecoming in which Captain America speaks to Peter Parker’s class through a video – saying “so, you got detention” as he takes a seat backwards-style on a stool.
These 11 recreations of the scene range from the sublime to the even more sublime.
1. This one deals with insomnia
So.— juliet (@queerschtein) May 15, 2018
You stayed up til 4am again. pic.twitter.com/6FoMhb4YbP
2. This one may inspire you to clap
So.— Emerald Demond (@EmeraldDemond) May 16, 2018
No one told you life was gonna be this way... pic.twitter.com/u49fQeNAyz
3. This one is meta
So, you got your arm glued to a chair. pic.twitter.com/lcZEhVKbku— Karto Destare (@Karto1989) May 15, 2018
4. This one deals with internet problems
So.— NormalBoots (@NormalBoots) May 15, 2018
You read the comments section. pic.twitter.com/chuWIGXNup
5. This one delves deeper into the Marvel universe
so— caity | sees hemsworth/holland in 35 days (@marveljedi) May 15, 2018
YOU WANNA HAVE A ROUSING DISCUSSION ABOUT TRUTH, HONOR, PATRIOTISM? pic.twitter.com/zwCoU18PHh
6. This one references a meme from the Simpsons
So,— MasterTP10 (@MasterTP1) May 16, 2018
You call them Steamed Hams, despite the fact that they are obviously grilled. pic.twitter.com/uEVJgdxRTf
7. And so does this one
So— Cris @ Anime NEXT (@roundabaoth) May 15, 2018
You purchased fast food and disguised it as your own cooking pic.twitter.com/nG2d7swJxc
8. This one is from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away
So— Waleed @BRIDE THARJA ILY (@ItsaMeWaleed) May 15, 2018
You were caught without the high ground pic.twitter.com/yyL81BizPb
9. But this one references more recent events
So....— MissShadowLovely 🖤 (@MsShadowLovely) May 16, 2018
You heard YANNY instead of LAUREL.... pic.twitter.com/wqgR2qq1y1
10. This one takes copyright seriously
So— Nomad // Maxim Isaac (@OneTrickNomad) May 15, 2018
You didn't credit the artist pic.twitter.com/ALtn4R2rpf
11. While this one takes inspiration from Bikini Bottom
So— Kal's Kingdom (@KALSKingdom) May 15, 2018
Ya like kickin' BUTTS, do ya?! WELL WE'LL SHOW YOU, OLD MAN!! pic.twitter.com/cQLff2edVR
What meme would be complete without the world of Spongebob Squarepants getting involved?
