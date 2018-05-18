News And Finally

Friday 18 May 2018

The Captain America meme sits you down and talks you through your problems

‘So.’

Chris Evans and a Captain America waxwork
Chris Evans and a Captain America waxwork

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

So, you like memes? Well, this one’s a doozy, and it starts with just that word – so.

The meme is inspired by a scene in Marvel’s Spiderman: Homecoming in which Captain America speaks to Peter Parker’s class through a video – saying “so, you got detention” as he takes a seat backwards-style on a stool.

These 11 recreations of the scene range from the sublime to the even more sublime.

1. This one deals with insomnia

2. This one may inspire you to clap

3. This one is meta

4. This one deals with internet problems

5. This one delves deeper into the Marvel universe

6. This one references a meme from the Simpsons

7. And so does this one

8. This one is from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away

9. But this one references more recent events

10. This one takes copyright seriously

11. While this one takes inspiration from Bikini Bottom

What meme would be complete without the world of Spongebob Squarepants getting involved?

Press Association

