News And Finally

Monday 24 September 2018

The brilliantly pedantic pub quiz controversies which cannot be forgotten

Pedantry or just correctness? You decide.

Quizmasters come in for more than a bit of stick (ComicSans/Getty Images)
Quizmasters come in for more than a bit of stick (ComicSans/Getty Images)

By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

The humble pub quiz is at the heart of a Twitter megathread about pedantry and controversies.

Quizmasters come in for more than a bit of stick as quizzers retell the times when they were right and those asking the questions were wrong, just wrong.

Or were they?

Here are 20 quizzers trying to have the last word.

1. The geography question which covered fundamentals.

World Travel GIF by Topshelf Records - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Extra points for spelling it correctly.

3. Crowned monarchs, the subtlety is in the question.

Birthday Week GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Country v Continent.

5. Celebrated phenomenal pedantry.

weinventyou GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Latin v Greek.

7. Even on University Challenge.

Cumberbatch GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Please leave.

9. Bring in an expert witness.

New York GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. Unnecessary debate.

11. Revenge is a dish best served as a pub quiz team name.

Walter White Walt GIF by Breaking Bad - Find & Share on GIPHY

12. Usain Bolt’s prowess knows no bounds, apparently.

13. Excellent (taps fingers together).

Good The Simpsons GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

14. Bat = Bird, no?

15. Water, water everywhere but not a drop to drink.

Coffee GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

16. Time, it seems, is not a healer.

Calendar Animated Illustration GIF by Thoka Maer - Find & Share on GIPHY

17. And settling a debate used to be a lot harder than reaching for a smartphone.

18. Really smart people try their hand at pub quizzes

Graduation GIF by Melissa Hooper - Find & Share on GIPHY

19. Wording is everything

20. And now, on to sport.

World Cup Smh GIF by Twitter - Find & Share on GIPHY

Find more delightful woes from the pub quiz see the thread, started by David Whitley.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News