The brilliantly pedantic pub quiz controversies which cannot be forgotten
Pedantry or just correctness? You decide.
The humble pub quiz is at the heart of a Twitter megathread about pedantry and controversies.
Quizmasters come in for more than a bit of stick as quizzers retell the times when they were right and those asking the questions were wrong, just wrong.
Or were they?
Here are 20 quizzers trying to have the last word.
1. The geography question which covered fundamentals.
"What's the largest lake in Great Britain?"— David Clifford (@djhc2) September 22, 2018
Smartrarse quizmaster said it was Lough Neagh, not Loch Lomond, because we'd all forget about Northern Ireland.
Wasn't having it that NI was part of the United Kingdom, but not Great Britain.
2. Extra points for spelling it correctly.
I have fought (and won) over Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte being the capital city of Sri Lanka, rather than Colombo.— David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) September 22, 2018
3. Crowned monarchs, the subtlety is in the question.
QM: “what was the 2nd most common name for a crowned monarch in English history?”— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) September 22, 2018
ME: “Edward, seven kings”
QM: “Wrong! 6 Georges! There were 8 Edwards and Henries in joint 1st!”
ME: “No! 9 Henries and Edward V wasn’t crowned”
QM: “still a king tho”
ME: “But not crowned 🙄”
4. Country v Continent.
It was a tie-break question: 'In which country was the famous Rumble In The Jungle boxing match held. My answer: D.R. Congo, formerly Zaire. The answer he had on the card was 'Africa'. The other guy won.— Matheius (@Shruggable) September 23, 2018
5. Celebrated phenomenal pedantry.
That is phenomenal pedantry— Danny Bramman (@db1957) September 23, 2018
6. Latin v Greek.
I said Proserpina, the question master had Persephone on his card. He wouldn't accept that mine was the Latin name and his the Greek for the same character.— Nick Heritage (@oldnick103) September 22, 2018
7. Even on University Challenge.
I was on University Challenge, was asked which Greek hero performed twelve labours. “Heracles”. Paxman: “wrong, Hercules”. Me: “you said Greek, Hercules is the Latin name”. Deferred to producer. I was given the point but they re-shot the question because Paxman is always right...— Mike Prior-Jones 🏳️🌈 (@mrpj100) September 23, 2018
8. Please leave.
We were actually asked to leave the pub because we ‘aggressively insisted’ that the answer to the question “what are the names of the two New York baseball teams?” was the Yankees and the Mets (which is correct), and not the Yankees and the Jets (the QM’s answer).— Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) September 23, 2018
9. Bring in an expert witness.
'What are the five zones of New York City?' We pointed out they're called boroughs, and Harlem wasn't one. Quizmaster only backed down because, by sheer weird chance given it was in a small pub in Stockport, there was an actual New Yorker in the room— Ian Ford (@ij_ford) September 22, 2018
10. Unnecessary debate.
We'd had such a long debate about several central Asian 'stans too. Could have saved ourselves a lot of bother.— Simon Edmond (@Tuckineddy) September 23, 2018
11. Revenge is a dish best served as a pub quiz team name.
The next week we went back, our team name was “They’re the Mets, Stupid.”— Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) September 23, 2018
Every week for two months.
He didn’t like that.
12. Usain Bolt’s prowess knows no bounds, apparently.
I had a quiz master refuse to accept that Usain Bolt didn’t win Olympic gold in JAVELIN once. I shit you not. Apparently he had to accept what was on the card. Javelin. I nearly trashed the place. We came second.— christhebarker (@christhebarker) September 22, 2018
13. Excellent (taps fingers together).
'What's Mr Burns' first name in The Simpsons?'— Greig (@GreigR85) September 22, 2018
Quizmaster had Montgomery but we mutinied until he accepted it was Charles
14. Bat = Bird, no?
Q - Name the fastest mammal— SomersetChris (@somersetchris) September 22, 2018
Me - Free tailed bat
Q - Wrong. It is a cheetah
Me - That is the fastest land mammal
Q - We said mammals, bats are birds
Severe facepalms all round
15. Water, water everywhere but not a drop to drink.
QM: What is the most drunk drink in the world?— Ollie Horn (@olliehorntweets) September 23, 2018
ME: Water.
QM: I’m afraid it’s coffee, but I would also have accepted Cola Cola.
ME: But it’s water. Obviously it’s water.
QM: You’re not thinking it through. This includes cappuccino, americano, etc.
ME: Yep.
16. Time, it seems, is not a healer.
Me: DVD = Digital Versatile Disc— Pete Morgan (@MobyMooby) September 23, 2018
Every other table: DVD = Digital Video Disc
Me: No, I make these things for a living
QM: Well I don’t agree but we’ll give everyone a point
Still annoyed. 15 years on.
17. And settling a debate used to be a lot harder than reaching for a smartphone.
It was about 1994. Quizmaster claimed the UK’s biggest-selling single of all time was Bryan Adams’ Everything I Do, I told him it was Band Aid. Impasse. In the week I phoned Gallup, got them to fax me the list and took it to the next quiz.— Matthew Horton (@matthewjh) September 22, 2018
18. Really smart people try their hand at pub quizzes
QM: What is the cube root of 8?— So-called "Barry" (@QuantumPirate) September 23, 2018
Me: 2 obviously, but also the complex roots, -1 ± √3i
QM: Only 2 is right and you get no points for multiple answers
Me: I have an actual doctorate in mathematics, I can *literally* prove I’m right
19. Wording is everything
Which 90s one hit wonder is sampled in Taylor Swift’s new single.? In a Quiz in Brooklyn. I argued that the question was misleading - Right Said Fred had had at least two UK hit singles, I mean who doesn’t love Deeply Dippy?— Caroline Clayton (@Caroclay) September 23, 2018
20. And now, on to sport.
QM: who scored the 100th goal that Swindon conceded in the 94 premier league season.— TonyNoHair (@TonyNoHair) September 23, 2018
Me: Chris Fairclough
QM: Leeds
Me: I’m leaving...
Find more delightful woes from the pub quiz see the thread, started by David Whitley.
Press Association