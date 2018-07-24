National League side Leyton Orient might not be able to turn heads with £50 million deals for strikers, but their latest move in the transfer market has definitely got people talking.

The bizarre reason Leyton Orient are trying to sign an actual dog

The Os, who finished mid-table in the fifth tier of English football last season, are calling on local fans to provide them with a dog capable of dealing with the fox problem they are experiencing on the pitch.

It’s not a rock solid centre-back, but it could still prove a crucial acquisition.

🐕 NEWS: A bit of a weird one we know, but we're looking for a local supporter who is willing to walk their *male* dog around the O's pitch this week to help deal with a fox problem.



Full story 👉 https://t.co/JCluM0Tz9v#LOFC #OnlyOneOrient pic.twitter.com/ym5QPEFPI4 — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) July 23, 2018

“The Club have been having issues with foxes entering the playing surface at night (quite literally the one time we don’t want a fox in the box) and it is thought a dog’s presence will help prevent further pitch invasions at The Breyer Group Stadium,” a statement on the club’s website read.

As one Twitter user pointed out, the club attempting to keep foxes out of the box is a slight change in club policy.

You needed a fox in the box last year — mark kavanagh (@kav2216) July 23, 2018

Meanwhile the internet had more than enough gifs of dogs to suggest a whole host of worthy puppers, from this keen employee…

… to this very hard-working individual.

But what about a proper strikers’ partnership? An Alan Shearer/Chris Sutton duo that some canine supporters could really get on board with?

These 2 would 100% do the job and as can be seen are on their way down the @centralline as I write this @leytonorientfc @nonleaguedogs #lofc pic.twitter.com/JmSB0SSH8z — Joe Daniel (@SunshineLOFC) July 24, 2018

Presumably the salary will be paid in chew toys and tummy rubs.

Press Association