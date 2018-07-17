July 17 marks World Emoji Day, an unofficial global holiday that celebrates the ideograms and smileys that colourfully fill in the gaps in our messages online and on our mobiles.

The best ways people are using emoji on World Emoji Day

To mark the formidably momentous occasion, Twitter accounts of all sizes and purposes have been thinking up inventive ways to celebrate – and these are 10 of the finest emoji uses you’ll find.

1. Giving the UK its weather report

2. Reimagining famous artists

3. Listing countries

On #WorldEmojiDay we bring you all the countries that the @BritishArmy is currently deployed in.💪

🇽🇰🇫🇷🇮🇹🇨🇾🇨🇦🇹🇳🇺🇸🇲🇱🇹🇩🇧🇿🇸🇱🇳🇬🇨🇲🇨🇩🇺🇬🇲🇼🇰🇪🇸🇸🇸🇴🇪🇬🇴🇲🇰🇼🇵🇰🇰🇷🇦🇫🇺🇿🇮🇶🇺🇦🇵🇱🇪🇪🇷🇸 🇱🇧 pic.twitter.com/QbdFVrXEbW — British Army (@BritishArmy) July 17, 2018

4. Paying homage to your star player

5. Referencing computer games

6. Cracking wise, smoothie style

A guide to emojis



🙂Happy

🙃Happy in Australia

😂Ever so slightly amused

👩🏾‍🎨A painter

😱A painting

A chameleon

💁🏽‍♀️Someone holding a chameleon

📠 IT'S 2018 WHY DOES ANYONE NEED A FAX MACHINE EMOJI#WorldEmojiDay — innocent drinks (@innocent) July 17, 2018

7. Making art

8. Playing chess

9. Discussing the more confusing emoji

On #WorldEmojiDay - a shoutout to my Mum, who’s only just started using them and sent a 😂 to her friend who’s dog just died 😳 — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) July 17, 2018

10. Reflecting on a sporting season

Press Association