The best ways people are using emoji on World Emoji Day
From the Met Office to the British Army.
July 17 marks World Emoji Day, an unofficial global holiday that celebrates the ideograms and smileys that colourfully fill in the gaps in our messages online and on our mobiles.
To mark the formidably momentous occasion, Twitter accounts of all sizes and purposes have been thinking up inventive ways to celebrate – and these are 10 of the finest emoji uses you’ll find.
1. Giving the UK its weather report
#WorldEmojiDay— Met Office (@metoffice) July 17, 2018
📘📘📘📘📘📘🌧️📘📘📘
📘📘📘📘📗📗📘📘📘📘
📘📘📘📘⛅️📗📗📘📘📘
📘📘📘📘📗📗📗📘📘📘
📘📘📘📘📘📗🌦️📘📘📘
📘📘📗⛅️📘📗📗📘📘📘
📘📗📗📗📘📘📗📗📘📘
📘📗📗📗📘📗⛅️📗📗📘
📗📗📗📗📘📗📗📗📗📗
📗📗📘📘📗📗📗📗⛅️📘
📘📘📘📘📘📗📗📗📗📘
📘📘📘📘📗⛅️📘📘📘📘
2. Reimagining famous artists
#WorldEmojiDay #VincentvanGoghEmoji pic.twitter.com/qNFMDLe0Wd— Van Gogh Museum (@vangoghmuseum) July 17, 2018
3. Listing countries
On #WorldEmojiDay we bring you all the countries that the @BritishArmy is currently deployed in.💪— British Army (@BritishArmy) July 17, 2018
🇽🇰🇫🇷🇮🇹🇨🇾🇨🇦🇹🇳🇺🇸🇲🇱🇹🇩🇧🇿🇸🇱🇳🇬🇨🇲🇨🇩🇺🇬🇲🇼🇰🇪🇸🇸🇸🇴🇪🇬🇴🇲🇰🇼🇵🇰🇰🇷🇦🇫🇺🇿🇮🇶🇺🇦🇵🇱🇪🇪🇷🇸 🇱🇧 pic.twitter.com/QbdFVrXEbW
4. Paying homage to your star player
Happy #WorldEmojiDay! 🙉 🙊 🙈 pic.twitter.com/AXxVcjYMEn— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) July 17, 2018
5. Referencing computer games
Happy #WorldEmojiDay, Boy 👦🏹 pic.twitter.com/kxp2fDeZcs— PlayStationAU (@PlayStationAU) July 17, 2018
6. Cracking wise, smoothie style
A guide to emojis— innocent drinks (@innocent) July 17, 2018
🙂Happy
🙃Happy in Australia
😂Ever so slightly amused
👩🏾🎨A painter
😱A painting
A chameleon
💁🏽♀️Someone holding a chameleon
📠 IT'S 2018 WHY DOES ANYONE NEED A FAX MACHINE EMOJI#WorldEmojiDay
7. Making art
😛 🎾 🇦🇺 Happy #WorldEmojiDay.— TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) July 17, 2018
📸: @BeenleighTennis pic.twitter.com/P9jmGgidUu
8. Playing chess
🏰🐴⛪️👑👸⛪️🐴🏰— James Melville (@JamesMelville) July 17, 2018
😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐
⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️
⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️
⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️
⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️
😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐
🏰🐴⛪️👑👸⛪️🐴🏰
Your move.#WorldEmojiDay
9. Discussing the more confusing emoji
On #WorldEmojiDay - a shoutout to my Mum, who’s only just started using them and sent a 😂 to her friend who’s dog just died 😳— Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) July 17, 2018
10. Reflecting on a sporting season
Our @F1 season so far...— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) July 17, 2018
🇦🇺😶
🇧🇭😐
🇨🇳👞
🇦🇿🏆😱
🇪🇸🏆💯
🇲🇨🤔
🇨🇦👊🥈
🇫🇷🏆💥
🇦🇹💔
🇬🇧💥💪#WorldEmojiDay
Press Association