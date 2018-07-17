News And Finally

Tuesday 17 July 2018

The best ways people are using emoji on World Emoji Day

From the Met Office to the British Army.

Emoji characters (Matt Alexander/PA)
Emoji characters (Matt Alexander/PA)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

July 17 marks World Emoji Day, an unofficial global holiday that celebrates the ideograms and smileys that colourfully fill in the gaps in our messages online and on our mobiles.

To mark the formidably momentous occasion, Twitter accounts of all sizes and purposes have been thinking up inventive ways to celebrate – and these are 10 of the finest emoji uses you’ll find.

1. Giving the UK its weather report

2. Reimagining famous artists

3. Listing countries

4. Paying homage to your star player

5. Referencing computer games

6. Cracking wise, smoothie style

7. Making art

8. Playing chess

9. Discussing the more confusing emoji

10. Reflecting on a sporting season

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News