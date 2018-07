July 17 marks World Emoji Day, an unofficial global holiday that celebrates the ideograms and smileys that colourfully fill in the gaps in our messages online and on our mobiles.

The best ways people are using emoji on World Emoji Day

To mark the formidably momentous occasion, Twitter accounts of all sizes and purposes have been thinking up inventive ways to celebrate โ€“ and these are 10 of the finest emoji uses youโ€™ll find.

1. Giving the UK its weather report

2. Reimagining famous artists

3. Listing countries

On #WorldEmojiDay we bring you all the countries that the @BritishArmy is currently deployed in.๐Ÿ’ช

๐Ÿ‡ฝ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡พ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ฟ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ผ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ด๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ด๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ผ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฟ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ถ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡ธ ๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡ง pic.twitter.com/QbdFVrXEbW โ€” British Army (@BritishArmy) July 17, 2018

4. Paying homage to your star player

5. Referencing computer games

6. Cracking wise, smoothie style

A guide to emojis



๐Ÿ™‚Happy

๐Ÿ™ƒHappy in Australia

๐Ÿ˜‚Ever so slightly amused

๐Ÿ‘ฉ๐Ÿพโ€๐ŸŽจA painter

๐Ÿ˜ฑA painting

A chameleon

๐Ÿ’๐Ÿฝโ€โ™€๏ธSomeone holding a chameleon

๐Ÿ“ IT'S 2018 WHY DOES ANYONE NEED A FAX MACHINE EMOJI#WorldEmojiDay โ€” innocent drinks (@innocent) July 17, 2018

7. Making art

8. Playing chess

9. Discussing the more confusing emoji

On #WorldEmojiDay - a shoutout to my Mum, whoโ€™s only just started using them and sent a ๐Ÿ˜‚ to her friend whoโ€™s dog just died ๐Ÿ˜ณ โ€” Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) July 17, 2018

10. Reflecting on a sporting season

