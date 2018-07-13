Protesters and brands were among those entering an almost carnival-like spirit united in opposition against US President Donald Trump during his visit to the UK.

The best Twitter reaction to Donald Trump’s UK visit amid a day of protests

As a crowdfunded balloon of a Trump baby took to the skies above Parliament Square, people were sharing their own mark of protest online.

One image from author Chris Haughton read “unwelcome to London” while others got creative with picture editing.

Elsewhere, people spotted Donald Trump toilet paper being sold at two rolls for £5 in Oxford Circus, placards with messages directed at Trump, and effigies of the president.

A trolley full of "Donald Trump toilet paper" for sale at Oxford Circus. pic.twitter.com/LnmvPZJPj7 — Catherine Wylie (@wyliecatherine) July 13, 2018

Some more ambitious handiwork pic.twitter.com/2jEc4iBM9S — Sam Blewett (@BlewettSam) July 13, 2018

Among the chatter on #TrumpBaby and #TrumpinUK, greetings company Moonpig floated the idea of making miniature versions of the Trump balloon while Tennent’s lager advertised their new-sized cans as perfect for “smaller hands” in a petty swipe at Potus.

Hey @realDonaldTrump There's been a bit of a heatwave in Scotland recently, so if you get thirsty while you're here... pic.twitter.com/0JJM0l68qE — Tennent's Lager (@TennentsLager) July 12, 2018

If we make a 100 of these baby #TrumpUKvisit balloons will you buy them? pic.twitter.com/bbBuFftErQ — Moonpig (@MoonpigUK) July 12, 2018

As for Americans back on their side of the pond and watching goings on from afar, they all had one question on their mind and broadcast via Twitter…

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Is it possible to get the #TrumpBaby blimp to the US for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade? — Armando Testani (@juventuz) July 13, 2018

I would hope that they would lend that baby Trump balloon to the Macy's parade. — Gregory Quesenberry (@gjquesenberry) July 13, 2018

