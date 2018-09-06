News And Finally

Thursday 6 September 2018

The best takes on Donald Trump’s ‘Treason?’ tweet

This is what the quote tweet feature was made for.

Donald Trump was outraged on Twitter (Susan Walsh/AP)
By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

It doesn’t take much for the US President to offer his opinion on Twitter.

Last night, following the publication of an op-ed piece by an anonymous senior White House official in the New York Times, Donald Trump took to his chosen platform once again.

While the president’s reaction drew in people agreeing and arguing with him over the Times piece, there was fun to be had by using his question-marked tweet as a punchline. Check out the best responses.

1.Maybe the president was having an Ed Balls moment

2. Daren’t ask about the punishment for a Rolo.

Potato GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. A geographical blunder

4. Many people tried to make Trump’s tweet read like a question from Jeopardy

Alex Trebek GIF by Jeopardy! - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. There’s the age-old (OK, 10-year-old) problem of inferring tone from tweeted text.

6. For a twist, try the tweet with a different voice

Scooby Doo Laughing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Or switch it to be about a different dog altogehter

8. Suddenly “Treason?” seems a fitting response to a whole lot of personal grievances.

9. Or just Trump-esque problems

Sad Ice Cream GIF by Robin Davey - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. Maybe Trump was just offering us a glimpse into his musical preference

Take it away, guys…

Press Association

