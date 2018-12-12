British Twitter users have responded to the latest round of political chaos in the only way they know how: humour.

The best of Twitter as Prime Minister Theresa May wins confidence vote

The bid to oust Theresa May got off to a flying start on Wednesday morning as the letter announcing the vote contained a glaring typo, referring to Sir Graham Brady as the “chairmam” of the 1922 Committee.

This prompted one Twitter user to wonder whether this was some word they had not yet heard of.

Is a ‘Chairmam’ a posh boy term I haven’t learnt yet? #leadershipchallenge pic.twitter.com/GzkxDIlLJE — Rae Earl (@RaeEarl) December 12, 2018

Meanwhile another thought it might be a worthwhile addition to the English language.

what I'm calling my mum from now on #chairmam pic.twitter.com/PeaNdRCsgj — Esther Webber (@estwebber) December 12, 2018

Many Twitter users reflected on the current situation in Westminster as entirely of the Conservative Party’s making, naming David Cameron’s pledge in the 2015 election to hold a referendum on EU membership as the root cause.

After two and a half years of nationwide chaos & confusion caused by Conservative infighting, the Conservatives have decided to do some more infighting. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) December 12, 2018

David Baddiel referenced the famous photo from 2015 which was thought to have damaged then-Labour leader Ed Miliband’s election chances.

Extraordinary to think that if Ed Miliband could've eaten a bacon sandwich slightly less weirdly, none of this might have happened. #NoConfidence #NoBrownSauce — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) December 12, 2018

Meanwhile former prime minister David Cameron tweeted his support for May but British Twitter did not greet the intervention kindly as his tweet received more than 2,500 replies in less than an hour.

Cameron had largely stayed out of the limelight since resigning after the Brexit vote, making a rare reappearance in the headlines in 2017 with the news he had bought a £25,000 garden shed to write in.

Labour MP Owen Smith had something to say about that.

Back in the shed, Dave. https://t.co/c6q3whH4GY — Owen Smith (@OwenSmith_MP) December 12, 2018

And many other users took the opportunity to re-share Cameron’s tweet from 2015 when he claimed to give the UK a choice between “stability and strong Government with me, or chaos with Ed Miliband”.

This tweet is more evergreen than our Christmas tree https://t.co/4W0xJc9RqJ — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) December 12, 2018

The parallels between the Conservative Party going back on their decision to elect May as leader in 2016 and calls for a second referendum were not lost on many.

Wait, so the tories voted for May in 2016, have changed their minds, and want another vote? Seems like a good idea I wonder if we can implement this elsewhere. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) December 12, 2018

As Number 10 prepared May for a statement outside Downing Street, journalist Charlie Proctor noticed that a lot of aides appeared to be trying their hand in a prime ministerial role at the lectern.

The official account for the Leave.EU campaign meanwhile speculated about Michael Gove’s intentions after he voiced his support for the Prime Minister.

Michael Gove: "I am backing the prime minister 100%."



That's one vote against her then... — Leave.EU (@LeaveEUOfficial) December 12, 2018

Abby Tomlinson predicted May’s reaction at the confidence vote on Wednesday evening, with a picture from TV series Peep Show, captioned “That wasn’t very christmassy”.

theresa may after the vote of no confidence tonight pic.twitter.com/WK7QQrBNKp — Abby Tomlinson (@twcuddleston) December 12, 2018

But sometimes in the darkest of moments there can be support from where we least expect it.

.@theresa_may If it goes wrong tonight I can promise you a bright future in podcasting... — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) December 12, 2018

As the results of the secret ballot drew nearer, some on Twitter found parallels with other television-based votes.

Meanwhile, the situation did seem to lend itself to May’s rather unique time as PM.

And now we wait. This is Theresa May in her quantum state. She’s Schrodinger’s PM, both alive and dead; leader and not. Theresa Maybe. — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) December 12, 2018

May eventually won the confidence vote from the 317 Conservative MPs by a margin of 200 to 117 in a secret ballot at Westminster.

All of which presumably means that everything is now fine.

BREAKING: Theresa May wins vote of no confidence, meaning everything is sorted and Brexit will be plain sailing from here on. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) December 12, 2018

Although typos didn’t help BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg to report the news.

200 to 1117 — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) December 12, 2018

And comedian Joe Lycett was on hand to comfort May after another tricky evening for the PM.

. @theresa_may omg that was close babe xoxo — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) December 12, 2018

And last but not least, former England footballer Chris Waddle prompted plenty of discussion with his thoughts on the matter.

Well done Theresa May,now let's leave Brexit with no deal we will be fine 🇬🇧 — Chris Waddle (@chriswaddle93) December 12, 2018

"We'll be fine", like he's tipping us to avoid relegation in Mayhttps://t.co/FIu7QgI2lm — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) December 12, 2018

But former teammate Gary Lineker wasn’t so sure about Waddle’s comments, humorously replying with a comment often directed in his own direction.

Stick to football 🤣 https://t.co/2HjlilA3Ja — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 12, 2018

That’s Brexit – Italia 90 style.

Press Association