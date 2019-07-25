The UK was braced for record-breaking heat on Thursday as temperatures climbed above 30C (86F) in some parts of the country by mid-morning.

The UK was braced for record-breaking heat on Thursday as temperatures climbed above 30C (86F) in some parts of the country by mid-morning.

The best heatwave memes and reactions as new July temperature record set

A new temperature record for July was set after the mercury reached 36.9C (98.4F) at Heathrow Airport, and the Met Office predicted that temperatures could rise to 39C (102.2F) in some spots by the end of the day.

With forecasters estimating that temperatures could rise above the current all-time UK temperature record of 38.5C on Thursday, social media users took to Twitter to marvel and complain.

Here are nine of the best memes that sum up the country’s reaction to the sweltering summer temperatures.

1. People made dramatic cartoon comparisons.

2. Going to bed in a heatwave felt like sleeping on the sun.

Hello to everyone who can't sleep right now because it's approximately 7,000,000°C. — innocent drinks (@innocent) July 24, 2019

3. Some Twitter users vowed to live in their freezers.

Hottest day of the year? I have a cunning plan . . .#hottestdayoftheyear pic.twitter.com/LpMNXghKhb — Richard Porterhouse (@RichardPorterh1) July 25, 2019

4. The air conditioning was a powerful force.

5. Some people in the UK needed good luck.

To all my fellow Irishmen & women in the UK today, stay safe. We’re not built for this. #hottestdayoftheyear pic.twitter.com/FObq3mdkmZ — Vinny McGovern (@vinnymcg) July 25, 2019

6. People had to be particularly brave to use the London Underground.

Stepping on to the bakerloo line knowing you have to make it to Waterloo in 40 mins#hottestdayonrecord #hottestdayoftheyear pic.twitter.com/TjdPLZ9tPS — Anoushka Twining (@anoushkatwining) July 25, 2019

7. People wondered what clothing they could get away with at work…

Me this morning #hottestdayoftheyear pic.twitter.com/eAMu5MSryZ — Carl Anka is Bigger than Before (@Ankaman616) July 25, 2019

8. Some Twitter users reported that even their electronics couldn’t cope with the heat.

My iPhone is on shut down mode because of the heat lol, that’s never happened here in the U.K. before. #UkHeatWave — Katie (@kayteebeexx) July 25, 2019

9. Lastly, one Twitter user posted a warning to keep candles inside.

Met Office experts said the current weather pattern is driving hot air from the south, with temperatures on Thursday reaching 30C (86F)by mid-morning.

Network Rail announced that speed restrictions would be in place in the South East from midday until 8pm amid fears that tracks could buckle in the heat if trains travel too fast.

PA Media