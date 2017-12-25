News And Finally

Monday 25 December 2017

The 2017/18 Premier League halfway stage quiz

How much can you remember from the first half of the 2017/18 Premier League season?

Manchester City celebrate a goal in the Premier League
By MaxM

The 2017/18 Premier League season is 19 games old and, with 19 to go, that makes it exactly halfway through.

And although it looks as though Manchester City are in control of the title race, a lot could change. The question is, have you been paying attention so far?

Will you end up in relegation trouble, or are you challenging for the title? Let’s find out.

Press Association

