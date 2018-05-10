The 16 promoted teams in English football managed an incredible feat this season

Despite that, every team promoted to the Premier League and down to the National League (the fifth tier of English football) has managed it this season, an astonishing achievement pointed out by Reddit user AjaxTreesdown.

It has never previously happened in the Premier League era that all the promoted teams in the top five tiers of English football have stayed up.

Huddersfield became the final team promoted to the Premier League in 2016/17 to achieve survival in the 2017/18 season after a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.