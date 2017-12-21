News And Finally

Sunday 24 December 2017

The 14 memes of Christmas, as told by 2017’s favourite stock couple

With some of the situations these two have got themselves into, it would be Scrooge-like not to make some festive memes.

(AntonioGuillem/Getty Images)
By EdwardD

The Distracted Boyfriend was without doubt the meme of 2017, but the model couple who star in it offer so much more than just the internet sensation.

With a rich catalogue of stock photos seeing them involved in a remarkably broad and bizarre set of situations, the memes write themselves – and it just wouldn’t be the 21st century if they weren’t joyously shoe-horned into the festive spirit.

Sit back, grab an egg nog and enjoy 14 memes about Christmas situations you may recognise.

1.

ipanews_9c3269b3-fad5-4c21-aed3-57a7638373dc_embedded146770
Couple playing with snow and girlfriend throwing a ball in winter holidays

2.

ipanews_9c3269b3-fad5-4c21-aed3-57a7638373dc_embedded145777
Angry couple arguing with woman in suit

3.

ipanews_9c3269b3-fad5-4c21-aed3-57a7638373dc_embedded146656
Angry girlfriend brandishing underwear at boyfriend

4.

ipanews_9c3269b3-fad5-4c21-aed3-57a7638373dc_embedded146028
Couple having problems in the bedroom

5.

ipanews_9c3269b3-fad5-4c21-aed3-57a7638373dc_embedded145765
Girlfriend shouting at boyfriend

6.

ipanews_9c3269b3-fad5-4c21-aed3-57a7638373dc_embedded146667
A girl with her thumbs up and headphones on

7.

ipanews_9c3269b3-fad5-4c21-aed3-57a7638373dc_embedded146065
Man and pregnant woman on sofa

8.

ipanews_9c3269b3-fad5-4c21-aed3-57a7638373dc_embedded149217
Happy couple watching on line content in a smart phone sitting on a sofa at home

9.

ipanews_9c3269b3-fad5-4c21-aed3-57a7638373dc_embedded146636
Girlfriend punches boyfriend

10.

ipanews_9c3269b3-fad5-4c21-aed3-57a7638373dc_embedded146523
Girlfriend begging to boyfriend

11.

ipanews_9c3269b3-fad5-4c21-aed3-57a7638373dc_embedded146530
Girl disgusted looking a dietetic cookie

12.

ipanews_9c3269b3-fad5-4c21-aed3-57a7638373dc_embedded145970
Woman in water with names of Xmas songs written on it

13.

ipanews_9c3269b3-fad5-4c21-aed3-57a7638373dc_embedded146684
Girlfriend looking happy and boyfriend looking bored while shopping

14.

ipanews_9c3269b3-fad5-4c21-aed3-57a7638373dc_embedded146539
The distracted boyfriend meme

