News And Finally

Tuesday 16 January 2018

‘That’s out of order’: Watch Neymar skilfully make a fool out of his teammates in training

No-one is safe.

Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic – UEFA Champions League – Group B – Parc des Princes
Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic – UEFA Champions League – Group B – Parc des Princes

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Brazilian superstar Neymar has shared two videos that might leave some of his Paris Saint-Germain teammates feeling red-faced.

There is of course no shame in being embarrassed by the most expensive footballer in the world – who sealed his £200 million move to Paris last summer – and when you see the speed of his feet in these clips, you may think he justified the price tag.

Ferociously tight control and the cheekiest of nutmegs.

But wait, there’s more where that came from.

Naturally the gross display of footballing cruelty was both loved and jokingly decried by fans.

The cheek of the man.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News