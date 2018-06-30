Ever loved a film so much you’ve watched it loads of times? If so, you’ll know how Jennie Ball feels about Marley and Me: The Puppy Years.

Ever loved a film so much you’ve watched it loads of times? If so, you’ll know how Jennie Ball feels about Marley and Me: The Puppy Years.

‘That’s how I roll’: Why this 97-year-old watches the same film every night

Jennie, 97, has been watching the movie every evening for the last four months at her nursing home in Oshawa, Ontario.

“Since cancelling her cable TV service, she has been watching DVDs, mostly from the second hand store,” said her daughter Marina Mueller, who visits her daily.

“She loves animals and enjoys the fun, lighthearted nature of the film.”

Jennie was recorded by Marina giving the reason for watching the movie every evening.

In an effortlessly cool manner, she says: “That’s how I roll”.

The video certainly shows Jennie’s fun side.

“Elderly people can be witty and fun, if you just take the time to engage with them,” said Marina.

“You’re never too old to be ‘hip’ and my mother enjoys playful banter and making people laugh.

“She told me she understands the expression she used in the video simply ‘sounds funny coming out of me’ given her age.”

