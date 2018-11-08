Ellie Delgado, a student from Houston, Texas, has gone viral for a dramatic hand gesture caught on camera at an election party on November 6.

Texas student goes viral as hilarious interaction with dad is caught on camera

After a middle-aged man said something to her at the party, Delgado appeared to look very offended, throwing up her hand and strutting away.

A social media user saw footage of Delgado and tweeted: “Twitter please find this girl, I have to know what that guy said to her.”

TWITTER please find this girl I have to know what that guy said to her pic.twitter.com/CopENdncqx — Gina (@gina_lolz) November 7, 2018

The viral video reached more than 48,000 retweets on the social media site.

After the tweet blew up, Delgado revealed that it was she who had made the dramatic hand gesture, and the man in the video was her father.

It’s just my dad... chill https://t.co/7l21HjvofH — Ellie Delgado (@ellieedelgadoo) November 7, 2018

Setting the record straight, she tweeted saying: “It’s just my dad talking about a woman he wants to date.”

The dramatic interaction took place at a watching party for Texas candidate Dan Crenshaw at the US midterm election.

The candidate for the House won his race in Texas against Democrat Todd Litton.

Press Association