Tesla ‘hires social media manager behind viral absolute unit sheep meme’

Tesla has reportedly hired the man responsible for a viral tweet about a sizeable sheep to be the company’s social media manager.

Adam Koszary, programme manager for Reading Museum and The Museum of English Rural Life, announced that he will join the electric car company in July.

Mr Koszary previously said he planned to take up a role at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, before Tesla got in touch.

So I have more news:



I'm no longer moving to the Royal Academy.



Instead, I'll be Tesla's Social Media Manager from July. — Adam Koszary (@AdamKoszary) May 21, 2019

The Museum of English Rural Life went viral in April 2018, when it tweeted a vintage photo of a large ram with the caption: “look at this absolute unit”.

The tweet received more than 30,000 retweets, catapulting the previously little-known museum to substantial online fame.

look at this absolute unit. pic.twitter.com/LzcQ4x0q38 — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) April 9, 2018

The tweet caught the eye of Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, who changed his Twitter bio to “absolut unit”, and his profile picture to the image of the large sheep.

Mr Koszary, for the Museum of English Rural Life, responded by changing the museum’s profile picture to an image of Mr Musk.

It was not said whether the viral interaction played a part in Mr Koszary’s job offer at the company.

Excuse us @elonmusk but what pic.twitter.com/2c1w8KpaOJ — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) April 17, 2019

The Royal Academy of Arts responded to Mr Koszary’s job offer on Twitter after he announced he had turned the company down in favour of Tesla.

It said: “Sob! We’re obviously very sad that the lovely and talented Adam now won’t be joining us, but know he’ll do a great job at Tesla.”

Tesla has been approached for comment.

Press Association