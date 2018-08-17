Terminally ill dog ticks ‘riding in a police car’ off bucket list

When Mushu was diagnosed with terminal cancer, her owners decided they needed to do something to help make the dog’s final moments special.

So Josh and Kerry Boyd, from Queensland, Australia, wrote a bucket list for their ailing 11-year-old best friend.

The latest thing they’ve ticked off is a ride in a police car – sunglasses, cap and Queensland Police constable Rachel Skill riding shotgun included.

A #MACKAY couple have created a bucket list for their terminally ill dog. Today that included a patrol with @QldPolice. Here's 11 year old MuShu is living her best life. I'm not crying YOU'RE crying! #7News @7NewsMackay @7NewsBrisbane @sunriseon7 @QPSmedia pic.twitter.com/eHaeSciLiz — Katie Toney (@katietoney7) August 14, 2018

From the bucket list, Mushu has already visited a beauty parlour and Josh and Kerry plan to take her to a retirement home next.

“It was just a good way to celebrate her life,” Kerry told Seven News. “The vets told us we didn’t have many treatment options because she’s got arthritis in her leg.

“It’s a hard thing as a dog person to hear that kind of news so to put a positive spin on it and also just to give her an opportunity to let her enjoy her last few weeks or months, whatever it may be.”

Riding in a police car - Tick! Mushu's bucket list challenge was accepted by Mackay police. Such a good girl Mushu! 🐶 https://t.co/2nhmSaDmFm pic.twitter.com/xBPJWAiVLx — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) August 14, 2018

Sergeant Nigel Dalton wrote on the police department’s website: “It was wonderful to see the smiles on Mushu’s parents Kerry and Josh’s face and help them enjoy Mushu while she is still well enough.”

(Queensland Police)

A bittersweet tale and touching tribute to a very good doggo.

Press Association