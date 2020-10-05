Teenager with record-breaking long legs urges people to ’embrace’ differences

A US teenager who has secured the record for longest legs in the world has said people with unique physical attributes should “embrace it”.

Maci Currin from Texas has knocked Russia’s Ekaterina Lisina off the top spot for longest female legs.

The 17-year-old’s record-breaking legs measure 134.3cm (right) and 135.3cm (left), which she said she realised could be in the running for the Guinness World Records when she was offered a custom-made pair of leggings.

Ms Currin, who stands at 6ft 10in, said that she would encourage people with unique physical attributes “don’t hide it, embrace it”.

She said she hopes that her record title will inspire tall women across the world.

Despite her long legs, Ms Currin is a few inches off the spot of tallest living woman, which is currently held by Sun Fang from China, who stands at 7ft 3in.

PA Media