Ted Cruz argued on Twitter with Mark Hamill about net neutrality and it’s incredibly entertaining

Last week the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted to end rules that prevent internet service providers from choosing to speed up or slow down access to certain websites or apps, charging customers for the services they use.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai released a video in an attempt to explain “just a few of the things” Americans will still be able to do on the internet after the bill is repealed – showing him using Instagram, ordering online dressed as Santa Claus and even using a lightsaber. Hamill, best known as hero Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, made his thoughts known on the chairman’s video – and his Jedi credentials.

Cute video Ajit "Aren't I Precious?" Pai 🤮-but you are profoundly unworthy 2 wield a lightsaber-A Jedi acts selflessly for the common man-NOT lie 2 enrich giant corporations. Btw-did you pay John Williams his royalty? @AjitPaiFCCorpShill #AJediYouAreNOT pic.twitter.com/SpIcOEySUY — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 16, 2017 He even got a Yoda hashtag at the end – remarkable stuff. Hamill’s comment could have been a standalone feature, but it seems American politician Cruz thought it should be a series.

.@HammillHimself Luke, I know Hollywood can be confusing, but it was Vader who supported govt power over everything said & done on the Internet. That's why giant corps (Google, Facebook, Netflix) supported the FCC power grab of net neutrality. Reject the dark side: Free the net! https://t.co/nARkMvIEYk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2017 In a slightly confusing reference to Star Wars, Cruz seems to suggest Darth Vader had a hard line on internet policy – ultimately concluding that to repeal net neutrality laws would be to “free the net”. Fellow Republican Donald Trump Junior absolutely loved it.

Ted Cruz kills Luke Skywalker part 1 #starwars https://t.co/3jkplhU0LD — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 18, 2017 Of course, Hamill was ready with a response. Thanks for smarm-spaining it to me @tedcruz I know politics can be confusing, but you'd have more credibility if you spelled my name correctly. I mean IT'S RIGHT THERE IN FRONT OF YOU! Maybe you're just distracted from watching porn at the office again❤️-mh https://t.co/nHpJVG1Wpe — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 17, 2017 Hamill was of course referencing the high publicity moment earlier this year when Cruz’s Twitter account bizarrely “liked” a pornographic post.

This time, it was actor Billy Baldwin’s turn to take a side in the fight.

I've been doing this Twitter thing for a little over a year now and I don't think I've ever seen anybody breakout a can a whoop ass better than @HamillHimself's epic beatdown of @tedcruz earlier today... a masterpiece!!#TrumpRussia#MuellerTime pic.twitter.com/c7PIZeJghz — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) December 18, 2017 Hamill also pointed out Cruz had misspelled his name, instead tagging a fake account – to which Cruz replied.

Yes, that's it. So sorry to misspell your name. Respond not with facts, but with anger. Who was it that said, "Fear is the path to the dark side…fear leads to anger…anger leads to hate"? (1/2) https://t.co/uwMMzgKC1R — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2017 (2/2) Rather than insults, try civil discussion of facts. Fact 1: until 2015, the FCC had NO authority over Internet. The Net grew free & unregulated. Fact 2: W/ "net neutrality" the FCC declared power to regulate everything said & done on Internet. That's really bad for freedom. https://t.co/uwMMzgKC1R — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2017 Yes he referenced Star Wars again, this time quoting Yoda and claiming Hamill had insulted him – while reiterating his thoughts on net neutrality. Hamill didn’t directly reply, but did move to correct a previous misspelling of his own.

My 1st 2018 New Year's Resolution:

Learn how to spell made-up words like "smarm-spLaining". 😳

#2017eeMistake #LOLnoL 🤣 — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 18, 2017 Let it go Mark…

Press Association