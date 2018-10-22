News And Finally

Teachers are sharing amazing excuses students have given for showing up late

Some of these students need a crash course in punctuality.

What was the best lateness excuse you’ve ever heard? (Source/Getty Images)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

We’ve all turned up to school really late at least once or twice and given a dreadful excuse to avoid detention… but some lies take the cake.

Reddit user AdmiralEthan asked teachers on the website: “What was the best lateness excuse you’ve ever heard?”

Here are some of the very best, which you might just recognise from your own school days.

1. At least this student was honest…

Comment from discussion aritzymixer’s comment from discussion "Teachers of reddit, what was the best lateness excuse, you ever heard?".

2. This incredible excuse.

Comment from discussion singerchick97’s comment from discussion "Teachers of reddit, what was the best lateness excuse, you ever heard?".
3. A student went to the wrong school.

Comment from discussion WeebHutJr’s comment from discussion "Teachers of reddit, what was the best lateness excuse, you ever heard?".

4. This classroom had their friend’s back.

Comment from discussion UselessTech’s comment from discussion "Teachers of reddit, what was the best lateness excuse, you ever heard?".
5. Get this student a planner!

Comment from discussion pokeboy626’s comment from discussion "Teachers of reddit, what was the best lateness excuse, you ever heard?".

6. One pupil fell into a sewer…

Comment from discussion Meow10Due’s comment from discussion "Teachers of reddit, what was the best lateness excuse, you ever heard?".
7. This person’s Dad ate their homework.

Comment from discussion -Words-Words-Words-‘s comment from discussion "Teachers of reddit, what was the best lateness excuse, you ever heard?".

8. This student must be an aspiring farmer.

Comment from discussion Peanuta’s comment from discussion "Teachers of reddit, what was the best lateness excuse, you ever heard?".
9. An unfortunate accident happened.

Comment from discussion Catherine_the_Grater’s comment from discussion "Teachers of reddit, what was the best lateness excuse, you ever heard?".

10. This late student barely gave an excuse.

Comment from discussion hauxli’s comment from discussion "Teachers of reddit, what was the best lateness excuse, you ever heard?".
11. Lastly, this absolute hero.

Comment from discussion twitchy_taco’s comment from discussion "Teachers of reddit, what was the best lateness excuse, you ever heard?".

