Teacher wins £7,600 for simply reading the small print

The terms and conditions are often overlooked, but what if it gave you the chance to win more than £7,000?

Lucky teacher Donelan Andrews won a top secret prize of 10,000 US dollars (£7,600) when she read the small print of an insurance policy.

Buried in the text was the promise that the first person to send an email to a specific address would be the winner.

We awarded one customer $10,000 for doing what no one does, but always should. Then, we gave another $10,000 to a children’s literacy charity and $5,000 each to two high schools. See what happened! https://t.co/AF00BEROAf — Squaremouth (@squaremouth) February 28, 2019

Florida travel insurance company Squaremouth said it ran the competition to highlight the importance of reading policy information.

It added that Ms Andrews, a consumer economics teacher from Georgia, claimed the prize 23 hours after the contest began.

Following the contest, which was expected to run for a year, Squaremouth donated an additional 10,000 dollars to children’s literacy charity Reading Is Fundamental.

Ms Andrews said the prize will fund a trip to Scotland with her husband to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary (Squaremouth/PA)

It also made surprise donations of 5,000 dollars (£3,805) each to the two high schools where she teaches.

Ms Andrews said: “Teaching students to read their contracts has always been close to my heart because of my consumer economics background.

“I always read every contract I sign. It really paid off for me this time!”

She plans to use the prize money to fund a trip to Scotland with her husband to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary.

Press Association