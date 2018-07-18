A Chicago teacher took to Facebook to thank kind strangers on a plane who donated hundreds of dollars to her low-income students.

A Chicago teacher took to Facebook to thank kind strangers on a plane who donated hundreds of dollars to her low-income students.

Teacher left in awe as a stranger on a flight donates hundreds to her students

Kimber Bermudez, who teaches at Carlos Fuentes Elementary School, was on a flight when she began talking to the passenger next to her about her job and the challenges she faces.

In a Facebook post shared on July 11, she said: “I told him that working at a low-income school can be heartbreaking.

“We talked about the world and how no child should ever do without. In 2018, kids should never be hungry or in need of anything.”

The passenger asked for Bermudez’s contact information, wanting to donate to her school, when another passenger overheard and gave her a whopping 500 dollars (around £380) in cash.

After the plane landed, two more men who overheard the conversation gave her 20 dollars (£15) and 10 dollars (£7) respectively.

I write this in awe of my day yesterday. I was sitting next to a kind man on my Southwest flight 1050. He asked me what... Posted by Kimber Bermudez on Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Bermudez wrote: “The man behind me tapped my shoulder… He told me to ‘do something amazing’ and sat back down. I was in complete awe that I had touched a stranger.

“I realised that there was 100 dollars on top, and started to cry. I thanked him and told him how I would buy my students books and give back to the community.

“I didn’t count the money from that man, but I would later find out that he gave me 500 dollars… My heart is in complete shock and awe.”

Bermudez’s viral Facebook post has since been shared more than 5,000 times and has received more than 14,000 likes.

She said: “This experience made me want to do more for the kids, and use my gift of speaking to help others in need.

“I want to pass this story around, and thank those strangers and their amazing hearts!”

Press Association