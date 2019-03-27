Tattoo parlour raises funds for rescue dogs by inking paws on customers

A tattoo parlour is giving all funds raised from a special paw tattoo to a local dog shelter to help rescue animals.

Empire of Ink in Little Rock, Arkansas, is offering a special one-inch tattoo of a paw print for $25 (£19), with all proceeds going to Out Of The Ashes Pit Bull Rescue in nearby Benton.

The Paw Prints For Pit Bulls event has become an annual tradition and provides the shelter with invaluable funds.

“Without these donations, we can’t afford to feed these dogs and we can’t vet them,” Katie Miceli, director of Out Of The Ashes Pit Bull Rescue, told KATV. “We can’t rely solely on adoption fees.”

This year, a selection of additional designs are also featured in the promotion, including a heart-shaped paw print and a pit bull face – though they cost a little more.

The parlour’s tattooists will even ink the paw print of a customer’s own pet.

And the event has been a runaway success, so much so that potential customers are being warned to turn up within the first three hours of the shop opening each day to be sure of getting their ink.

Miceli, who has been running the rescue for four years, said she hopes to help challenge the stigma surrounding the breed.

“These dogs are just like any other dogs,” she said.

Paw Prints For Pit Bulls runs until the end of the week.

Press Association