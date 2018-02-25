News And Finally

Sunday 25 February 2018

Tammy Abraham gave the sassiest reply when the Premier League took his goal away from him

It didn’t help that Swansea lost heavily, too.

Swansea City striker Tammy Abraham (Simon Galloway/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

The silver lining for any striker on the losing side is a consolation goal, but Tammy Abraham wasn’t even afforded that small luxury after his side’s 4-1 defeat at Brighton.

With Swansea City 3-0 down they pulled one back with five minutes to go, the goal initially awarded to Chelsea-loanee, Abraham.

A consolation goal for the visiting side, but an important one for Abraham who hadn’t scored in the Premier League since October 2017.

The only problem was that after the final whistle had blown, it was declared an own goal, scored by Brighton’s Lewis Dunk.

Abraham was awarded the assist by the Fantasy Premier League, but it provided little comfort for the forward.

Never mind, Tammy.

Press Association

