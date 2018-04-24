News And Finally

Tuesday 24 April 2018

Talk of Ederson on penalties gives fantasy football managers pause for thought

Goalies are bought for their clean sheets and saves in fantasy football, but what if they had the chance to score?

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is in his first season at the club (Anthony Devlin/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Manchester City’s cake has been well and truly iced this season, with a record-breaking Premier League season in their sights, but the cherry on the icing might be a goal from their keeper Ederson.

No goalie has ever scored for a Premier League-title winning side, but during City’s 5-0 demolition of Swansea at the weekend, with the score already 3-0, plenty of fans called for that to change.

Indeed, the suggestion was ignored, but Ederson himself has made it clear he wouldn’t mind taking the ball up the other end of the pitch if the opportunity arose.

The 24-year-old is only in his first season at City but is the second highest-scoring goalkeeper in the Premier League’s official fantasy football game.

Any goals he might score would be worth six points each from his position, although for some it seemed too good to be true.

Just over 6,500 have transferred Ederson in for the next gameweek. Might that increase after his comments about penalties?

