Anyone who grew up around the early 2000s will remember whole days spent creating houses and families on addictive computer game The Sims.

Anyone who grew up around the early 2000s will remember whole days spent creating houses and families on addictive computer game The Sims.

Take this quiz to find out which pre-made Sims 2 family matches your personality

As well as the option to create your own families, the game comes with pre-set characters with histories, personalities, and decorated houses… but which family would you choose to play with?

From the traditional Goths to alien families in Strangetown, there were plenty of weird and wonderful people to choose from.

Take the quiz below and find out which pre-created family you should play with during your next computer game binge.

Press Association