Take a peek behind the scenes of Heathrow’s animal reception centre

The centre’s responsibilities include collecting animals from aircraft arriving into Heathrow Airport, checking animals’ paperwork is in order, ensuring animals are correctly packed into travel cases and upholding all EU and UK regulations relating to animal movement.

Much of their work is in preventing dangerous diseases such as rabies entering the UK through quarantine and observation.

Last year, the centre oversaw the arrival of 16,000 dogs and cats, 400 horses, 200,000 reptiles, 2,000 birds and 28 million fish into the UK. It is open every single day of the year.