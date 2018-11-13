Welcome to the Upside Down House.

Welcome to the Upside Down House.

Take a look inside this gravity-defying Upside Down House

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Described by organisers as a “zero-gravity illusion experience”, the Bournemouth attraction is now welcoming visitors who are looking for something a bit different.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

The upside down wooden structure is fully furnished across two floors, with rooms including a bedroom, bathroom and office.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

And of course, it’s the perfect opportunity for a few mind-bending Instagram snaps.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

The exhibit follows similar projects in places including Taipei and Lithuania.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

It took about 11 days to put together, but will continue to have its look refreshed as the seasons progress until it closes at the end of June.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

The attraction is open between midday and 9pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday, costing £4 in the week and a fiver at the weekend.

Press Association