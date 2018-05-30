Take a look at this amazing footage of five newborn lynx kittens
Pittsburgh Zoo welcomed its first ever litter of lynx kittens.
Pittsburgh Zoo took to Facebook to welcome five Canadian lynx kittens to the world, the first litter of the breed ever born at the zoo.
The kittens were born on May 9 to mother Chayne and father Odr, and were shown to the public in a video which now has over 57,000 views.
Keepers explained the three-week old kittens are beginning to open their eyes and unfold their ears, as well as explore their nesting area.
We are thrilled to announce the birth of five Canadian lynx kittens! This is the first litter of lynx kittens ever born...Posted by Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium on Friday, May 25, 2018
Pittsburgh Zoo said: “Instead of using the specially-designed nesting den, the mother, Chayne, chose to give birth nestled in her straw bed in full view of the keepers.
“Several days later, Chayne carefully carried each kitten into the nesting den where an infrared camera enables keepers to watch over the little family.”
The kittens are not currently on exhibit, but are expected to make their debut in the coming weeks.
Press Association