Wednesday 30 May 2018

Take a look at this amazing footage of five newborn lynx kittens

Pittsburgh Zoo welcomed its first ever litter of lynx kittens.

The kittens were born on May 9 (Pittsburgh Zoo)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Pittsburgh Zoo took to Facebook to welcome five Canadian lynx kittens to the world, the first litter of the breed ever born at the zoo.

The kittens were born on May 9 to mother Chayne and father Odr, and were shown to the public in a video which now has over 57,000 views.

Keepers explained the three-week old kittens are beginning to open their eyes and unfold their ears, as well as explore their nesting area.

We are thrilled to announce the birth of five Canadian lynx kittens! This is the first litter of lynx kittens ever born...

Posted by Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium on Friday, May 25, 2018

Pittsburgh Zoo said: “Instead of using the specially-designed nesting den, the mother, Chayne, chose to give birth nestled in her straw bed in full view of the keepers.

“Several days later, Chayne carefully carried each kitten into the nesting den where an infrared camera enables keepers to watch over the little family.”

The kittens are not currently on exhibit, but are expected to make their debut in the coming weeks.

Press Association

