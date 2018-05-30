Take a look at this amazing footage of five newborn lynx kittens

Independent.ie

Pittsburgh Zoo took to Facebook to welcome five Canadian lynx kittens to the world, the first litter of the breed ever born at the zoo.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/take-a-look-at-this-amazing-footage-of-five-newborn-lynx-kittens-36963544.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36963542.ece/7e26b/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_468bc616-0d40-47a4-95e2-cf945da7c58f_1