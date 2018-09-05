News And Finally

Wednesday 5 September 2018

Take a look at the Pope receiving a Leeds shirt from the club’s owner

It’s not a bad time to start supporting Leeds.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani presented the Pope with a 2018/19 home shirt (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
By Max McLean, Press Association

If Pope Francis was looking for a football team to support, now is as good a time as any to hop on the Leeds United bandwagon.

The Whites are currently joint top of the Championship after six games under new manager Marcelo Bielsa, and should the Pope select Leeds as his club of choice, he has the garb to go with it after club owner Andrea Radrizzani presented him with a 2018/19 home shirt.

The Pope is almost certainly presented with items such as football shirts on a regular basis, but that didn’t stop Leeds fans having a little fun with it.

At 81, the Pope almost certainly won’t be much use at centre-back, although he might have a decent cross on him.

And there’s no doubt that the chants wouldn’t be right out of the top drawer.

The way Leeds are playing at present, divine intervention will not be required in their bid for promotion to the Premier League.

Press Association

