Taiwanese grandparents become Instagram sensations modelling abandoned clothes

| 17.6°C Dublin
A pair of Taiwanese grandparents have become an unlikely Instagram sensation after they began modelling clothes left behind in their launderette.
Hsu Sho-er, 84, and her husband Chang Wan-ji, 83, have been operating a laundry in the Houli district of Taiwan for the past 70 years.
After their grandson, Reef Chang, noticed a number of clothes were being left behind he decided to set up an Instagram account, using his grandparents as models.
View this post on Instagram
60多年如一日的攜手，每天早上8點，萬吉秀娥依然準時開店！ 好像有個結論，萬吉只要遮起⋯禿⋯頭，就變年輕⋯然後，秀娥目前沒有hold不住的穿搭啊！ 👴🏼萬吉（身長160） 外搭：5年以上未取短袖襯衫 上衣：10年以上未取花襯衫 褲子：阿公私服洗衣工作短褲 👵🏼秀娥（身長155） 上衣：10年以上未取花襯衫 裙子：30年以上秀娥私服 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don’t forget to pick up your laundry. #萬秀洗衣店 #Wantshow #wantshowasyoung #grandparents #mixandmatch #clothes #craftsman #しょくにん #ootd #wiw #instafashion #style #fashion #couple #夫婦 #80代 #budapest #grandma #grandpa #dappei @dappei_tw #juksyootd @mixfitmag_snap #converse @converse #cool_ootd #plainme_snap #plainme_life #femmefuture #culturecartel @nataliadornellas #classyvision #vintage #古着
He said he originally set out to help alleviate his grandparents’ boredom, rather than make them famous.
Mr Chang told the PA news agency: “I wanted to let everyone know that they must remember to pick up their clothes or help them find a new owner.
“Besides, the life of a grandparent is very boring. I couldn’t bare to see them sitting in a daze every day.”
He said his grandparents agreed to set up the account “but didn’t think anyone would like it”.
View this post on Instagram
你看看，秀娥的臉真的很會擺！ 整理找到2件被遺忘的Adidas，所以今天嘗試兩個人年輕時也沒穿過的運動型態！也是店裡比較意外居然會被遺忘的年輕款式（？）結果萬吉秀娥還是輕鬆駕馭😅從櫃檯把阿公發呆的椅子拉出來讓他們坐著，結果秀娥自己擺了這樣的pose?! 👴🏼萬吉 上衣：主人已領取 褲子：萬吉私服—洗衣服時穿的工作褲 👵🏼秀娥 上衣：5年以上未取女白T 外套：2年以上未取Adidas 棒球外套 褲子：阿嬤私服，年代自己都忘了 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don’t forget to pick up your laundry. #萬秀洗衣店 #Wantshow #wantshowasyoung #grandparents #mixandmatch #clothes #craftsman #しょくにん #ootd #wiw #instafashion #style #fashion #couple #夫婦 #80代 #budapest #grandma #grandpa #dappei @dappei_tw #juksyootd @mixfitmag_snap @uniqlo_ootd #converse @converse #cool_ootd #plainme_snap #plainme_life #ynet #femmefuture #culturecartel @nataliadornellas #classyvision #adidas
However, WantShowAsYoung quickly went viral and they now have more than 388,000 followers from around the world.
They model clothes left behind, including a tartan skirt, purple raincoat and matching beige suits.
Mr Chang said: “Their favourite is when they have clothes matching their own old clothes, their eyes seem to glow, it’s as if they have returned to the same year.
“They feel that they have done a good thing because it tells elderly people not to limit themselves.”
The couple have donated some clothing to charities, but have still been left with hundreds of items.
PA Media