Sydney goalkeeper’s pre-penalty antics help win A-League title against Perth

Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne deployed unusual tactics to help his Sydney FC side secure the Hyundai A-League Championship on penalties against Perth Glory.

After 120 minutes of goalless action, Redmayne took his place between the sticks for a penalty shootout that would decide the destination of the trophy.

With three penalties successfully converted, the Sydney stopper decided to dance around on his goal line before making a stunning save from Perth’s Andy Keogh.

Have you ever seen anything like this?! 😂



Andrew Redmayne dances on the line as he becomes the hero for Sydney FC 🏆



Elite-level mind games 👏 pic.twitter.com/0qIFJsAuht — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 19, 2019

He proceeded to deny Brendon Santalab immediately afterwards to put Sydney just one penalty from victory, which Reza Ghoochannejhad duly scored.

Press Association