Switzerland’s freeski team are having more fun than anyone else at the Winter Olympics
They’re even making Cool Runnings references on their Instagram feed.
One of the challenges of being an athlete is keeping yourself entertained between events, and nobody is doing it better than Switzerland’s freeski team.
The group travelled to PyeongChang to take part in the 2018 Winter Olympics, but it looks as though they’re having more fun away from the slope.
Just take a look at this makeshift bobsleigh effort, complete with a Cool Runnings quote in the caption.
It doesn’t quite have the same impact as the 1993 feature film, but it’s still pretty feel-good.
And the team don’t just go downhill, either.
That’s Fabian Bosch on the wrong side of the escalator. He’s a 20-year-old slopestyle skier with an X Games gold medal to his name. They don’t give prizes out for that, though.
All in all they look a relaxed bunch.
Although when the medals are on the line, it might be a very different story.
Press Association