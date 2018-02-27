News And Finally

Tuesday 27 February 2018

Swansea’s Jefferson Montero has returned to Ecuador on a ‘sub-loan’ and fans are very confused

Montero has been loaned out by a club where he was already on loan.

Swansea City v Manchester United – Premier League – Liberty Stadium
By Ali Mason, Press Association

The football world has a new type of transfer to talk about: a sub-loan.

That’s the arrangement by which Swansea winger Jefferson Montero, who has spent the season on loan at Getafe, is now moving back to his boyhood club Emelec in Ecuador.

According to the south Wales club: “He remains on Getafe’s books for the rest of the season, but he has now been loaned to Emelec from the La Liga club as the transfer window is open in Ecuador.”

People were very confused.

Some saw the move as a kind of transfer version of the film Inception.

Even Wikipedia had to adapt to this new reality.

Swansea signed Montero for an undisclosed fee from Mexican side Monarcas Morelia following his appearances for Ecuador in the 2014 World Cup finals.

He signed a four-year deal with the Welsh club and scored two goals in 72 appearances before switching to Getafe, where he made just four substitute appearances.

Press Association

