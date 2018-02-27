Swansea’s Jefferson Montero has returned to Ecuador on a ‘sub-loan’ and fans are very confused

Independent.ie

The football world has a new type of transfer to talk about: a sub-loan.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/swanseas-jefferson-montero-has-returned-to-ecuador-on-a-subloan-and-fans-are-very-confused-36650485.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36650477.ece/f5de8/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_99163a70-6a67-4ab7-ad1c-f15328f220f2_1