Swan crash-lands in woman’s garden as she went ‘to hang her washing out’

The Liverpool resident received ‘the shock of her life’ when she saw the injured bird in her garden.

The swan crash-landed in Liverpool (RSPCA/PA) Expand

The swan crash-landed in Liverpool (RSPCA/PA)

By Emily Chudy, PA

A swan is being cared for by the RSPCA after “crash-landing” in a Liverpool garden.

The incident is the fifth swan rescue in three days for RSPCA Inspector Anthony Joynes, who believes the bird was knocked off course by strong winds.

Posting a photo on Twitter, Mr Joynes said: “A lady in Liverpool went out to hang her washing out and stumbled across this beauty… Not something you see every day in your back garden!”

The RSPCA described the resident as having the “shock of her life” when she saw the bird on Sunday, before calling the charity for assistance.

Mr Joynes said: “It’s not every day a big swan crash-lands in your garden, so we understand what a surprise it gave this householder.

“When I examined the bird, while he didn’t look in bad condition, he did have a little blood coming from a mark on his bill, so as a precaution, I took him to Stapeley Grange, our wildlife centre in Nantwich.

(RSPCA)

“The team there will care for him and once he has been rehabilitated, he will be released back into the wild.”

